Screech is heading back to Bayside.

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond is set to appear in the “SBTB” parody show “Bayside! The Musical!” in the East Village later this month.

Diamond, who played loveable dweeb Screech on the ’90s TV show, will join the cast from May 15 to 17 (He also did a short stint in the musical earlier this year). The show is performed at Theatre 80.