’22 Jump Street’ and other DVD & Blu-ray highlights

’22 Jump Street’

After going undercover at a high school, Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are off to college to do pretty much exactly what they did in the first film. Sort of. The brilliance of this comedy comes from just how self-aware it is that’s the same as the first film. It’s also well-served by a more prominent role for Ice Cube’s Captain Dickson. The Blu-ray includes, appropriately, 22 deleted scenes, among other extras. (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $40.99)

‘Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’

Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez reunite to co-direct another adaptation from Miller’s gritty crime comic series. Why did this sequel take nine years? (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘The Wind Rises’

‘Princess Mononoke’

‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’

Check out the final film directed by famed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, “The Wind Rises,” a fictionalized biopic about airplane designer Jiro Horikoshi, as well as new Blu-ray releases of two of his classics. (“Wind”, DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $36.99; “Princess Mononoke” or “Kiki’s Delivery Service,”Blu-ray/DVD combo, $36.99)

Also out

‘And So It Goes’ (DVD, $22.98; Blu-ray, $29.99)

‘Automata’ (DVD, $19.99; Blu-ray, $24.99

‘Frozen Sing-Along Edition’ (DVD, $29.99)

‘If I Stay’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Into the Storm’ (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99)

‘Ragnarok’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)