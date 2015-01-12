DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’

‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’ If you want more Liam Neeson as a brooding action hero in middling films — …

‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’

If you want more Liam Neeson as a brooding action hero in middling films — and based on the box office for “Taken 3,” you do — here’s another. Here he’s looking for a killer, which is pretty much what he did in … “Taken 3.” Can somebody please get this once-great actor some legitimate roles again please? (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.98)

‘Gone Girl’

David Fincher’s thriller, adapted from the Gillian Flynn novel, landed four nominations for the Golden Globes. It didn’t win any, but don’t let that deter you from seeing one of the most talked about cinematic mysteries of the year. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘DuckTales: The Movie — Treasure of the Lost Lamp’

I loved this movie as a kid, and it’s a timeless, fun adventure. No guarantees of race cars, lasers or aeroplanes, but you should still grab on to some “DuckTales.” Ooh ooooh. (DVD, $15.99)

Also out

‘Fugly’ (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $34.95)

‘Love is Strange’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $34.99)

‘Men, Women & Children’ (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Two Faces of January’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

TV on DVD

‘Boardwalk Empire: The Complete Fifth Season (DVD, $59.99)

‘Dallas: The Complete Third Season’ (DVD, $39.98)

‘Episodes: The Third Season’ (DVD, $29.98)

‘The Facts of Life: The Complete Series’ (DVD, $199.99)

‘House of Lies: The Third Season’ (DVD, $39.98)

‘Tyrant: The Complete First Season’ (DVD, $39.98)