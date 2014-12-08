‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and other DVD & Blu-ray highlights

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

There was not a more fun time at the movies this year than this Marvel Comics space adventure from writer/director James Gunn, featuring a talking raccoon, a sentient tree, a killer assassin, a behemoth out for revenge and a legendary (in his own mind) adventurer. Chris Pratt — my new first choice to take over the “Indiana Jones” franchise — became a star as Peter Quill (that aforementioned adventurer) and deserves incredible accolades for leading this wonderful cosmic comic ride. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray, $32.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray combo, $39.99)

‘The Jeffersons: The Complete Series’

Help your DVD collection move on up with this big collection of the full 11 season-, 253 episode-run of the groundbreaking New York City sitcom. (DVD, $229.99)

‘Mork & Mindy: The Complete Series’

What better way to reflect on the loss of Robin Williams than with this set of one of his most beloved series starring the comedian as the alien from Ork. (DVD, $129.99)

Also out

‘Calvary’ (Blu-ray, $27.99)

‘Dolphin Tale 2’ (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray, $35.99)

‘Frank’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘When the Game Stands Tall’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $40.99)

‘WWE True Giants’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $34.96)TV on DVD

‘Doctor Who: The Complete Eighth Series’ (DVD, $79.98; Blu-ray, $99.98)

‘Extant: The First Season’ (DVD, $59.99; Blu-ray, $69.99)

‘Family Guy: Season 12’ (DVD, $29.98)

‘Kroll Show: Seasons One & Two’ (DVD, $24.99)

‘Mister Ed: The Complete Series’ (DVD, $139.99)

‘Under the Dome: Season Two’ (DVD, $59.99; Blu-ray, $74.99)