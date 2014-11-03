‘Maleficent,’ ‘Hercules’ and more DVD & Blu-ray highlights

‘Maleficent’

One of Disney’s wickedest animated characters gets a live-action translation, courtesy of Angelina Jolie, who turns out a strong, layered performance in a troubled film that doesn’t know if it wants to be an epic or a comedy. It’s a visual feast, though, with some stellar special effects. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD, $36.99)

‘Hercules’

Finally, the Rock has come back to ancient Greece. Dwayne Johnson stars as the Greek hero in this epic from director Brett Ratner. (DVD, $29.99, Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $54.99)

Also out

‘The Dog'(DVD, $24.99; Blu-ray, $29.93)’Frontera'(DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)’Land Ho!'(Blu-ray, $40.99)’A Most Wanted Man’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.99)’The One I Love'(DVD or Blu-ray, $29.98)’Planes: Fire and Rescue'(DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)’Step Up All In’ (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $39.99)

TV on DVD

‘The Exes: Seasons 1 & 2′(DVD, $29.98)’Hot in Cleveland: Season 5′(DVD, $29.98)’Looney Tunes: Platinum Collection Volume 3′(DVD, $26.99; Blu-ray, $44.98)’Newsroom: The Second Season’ (DVD, $59.99; Blu-ray, $79.98)’The Sopranos: The Complete Series'(Blu-ray, $279.98)’White Collar: The Complete Fifth Season'(DVD, $39.98)