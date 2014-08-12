‘Muppets Most Wanted,’ ‘Batman: Assault on Arkham’: DVD & Blu-ray highlights

‘Muppets Most Wanted’

The Muppets are back and this time they’re on another caper, thanks to an evil Kermit the Frog look-alike and his aptly named sidekick Dominic Badguy (Ricky Gervais). As with any Muppet movie, there’s a ton of cameos for eagle-eyed views, so keep on the look out for Ty Burrell and Tina Fey in larger roles as well as Tony Bennett, Sean Combs, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Rob Corddry, Zach Galifianakis, Tom Hiddleston, Ray Liotta, Frank Langella, James McAvoy, Chloe Grace Moretz, Usher, Miranda Richardson, Salma Hayek, Josh Groban, Danny Trejo, Stanley Tucci and Christoph Waltz. So, basically all of Hollywood. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Batman: Assault on Arkham’

The latest DC Comics’ animated movie features Batman trying to stop the Suicide Squad — a team of villains put together by a secret government organization — who trying to break into Arkham Asylum to get some critical information out of The Riddler. (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $24.98)

‘Adventures of Ichabod & Mr. Toad/Fun and Fancy Free’

‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’

‘Hercules’

‘Mickey, Donald, Goofy: Three Musketeers’

‘Tarzan’

These classic Disney films are out of the vault again, making their Blu-ray debut with digitally remastered hi-def picture and sound. These are quality films all around. (Blu-ray/DVD combo, $29.99 each)

Also out

‘A Haunted House 2’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Disneynature: Bears’ (Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Filth’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘Locke’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘The Railway Man’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.99)

‘William Shatner’s Get a Life!’ (DVD, $19.98)

TV On DVD

‘The Blacklist: Season 1’ (DVD, $69.99; Blu-ray, $75.99)

‘Gunsmoke: Season 10’ Vols. 1&2(DVD, $49.99 each)

‘The Marx Brothers TV Collection’ (DVD, $39.97)

‘Young Justice: The Complete First Season’ (Blu-ray, $29.99)