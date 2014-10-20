DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse: The Complete Series’

This fine set brings together all 45 episodes and the Christmas special.

For people of a certain age, getting a collection of the Pee-wee Herman cult-favorite series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” will give them, ahem, a Mekka Lekka high. This fine set brings together all 45 episodes, now remastered and in high-definition, the Christmas special and a boatload of new special features — from cast interviews to featurettes on the puppets and music — that will keep you planted in your own personal Chairry for hours. (DVD, $149.99)

‘Wish I Was Here’

Zach Braff writes, stars and directs in this strong comic drama about a man trying to embrace adulthood. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Snowpiercer’

Sci-fi class warfare aboard a speeding train in a post apocalyptic world — what’s not to like? (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.99)

‘Earth To Echo’

Some kids discover a tiny adorable alien that they have to help in this family-friendly adventure flick. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

Also out:

‘Begin Again’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.99)

‘Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays’ (DVD, $19.97)

‘Deliver Us From Evil’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $40.99)

‘Life After Beth’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘Life of Crime’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘Sex Tape’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)TV on DVD

‘Annie Oakley: The Complete TV Series’ (DVD, $99.99)

‘Mad Men: The Final Season Part 1’ (DVD or Blu-ray, $39.98)