DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

Last year saw the debut of a number of strong sitcoms, including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the sadly canceled “Enlisted.” ABC’s “The Goldbergs” didn’t get the fanfare or the grassroots support of those shows, but it was an incredibly funny, nostalgic comedy with a superb cast (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, George Segal and trio of strong young actors). To just call it a version of “Wonder Years” set in the 1980s would be a disservice, though not wrong. For anyone who grew up during that decade, the show will deliver some fond memories and some serious laughs. Season two premieres Sept. 24 at 8:30 on ABC/7. Tune in for a great time. (DVD, $45.99)

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

The second cinematic installment of the star-spangled Avenger is set in modern times with the return of a very old acquaintance. While the first film was a fun World War II adventure, the sequel is a serious mystery, high on heroics and intrigue. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray, $32.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray combo, $39.99)

