DVD & Blu-ray Highlights: ‘The Lego Movie’

There have been movies adapted from toys before, but most were terrible, like “Battleship” and all the “Transformers” flicks, or fun, like the “G.I.Joe” films. But good? Just “The Lego Movie,” an animated treat about finding what makes you awesome (Everything is awesome!), (DVD, $28.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99; Everything is Awesome Edition, $59.99)’Joe’

Nicolas Cage stars as an ex-con who tries to help a troubled teen (Tye Sheridan, “Mud”). (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)’The Grand

Budapest Hotel’

Writer/director Wes Anderson guides this comedy centered on the concierge (Ralph Fiennes) and lobby boy (newcomer Tony Revolori) at this well-known European hotel during the time between the two world wars. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)TV on DVD

‘House of Cards: Season 2’ (DVD, $55.99; Blu-ray, $65.99)’Teen Wolf: Season 3 Part 2′(DVD, $29.98)