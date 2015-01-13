DWTS pro Derek Hough to star in Radio City Music Hall ‘Spectacular’

“Dancing With The Stars” is losing a star.Derek Hough is dropping out of the show’s 20th season to play the …

“Dancing With The Stars” is losing a star.

Derek Hough is dropping out of the show’s 20th season to play the male lead in “The Radio City Music Hall Spring Spectacular,” which begins previews March 12 and runs through May 3.

Hough, a five-time winner on “DWTS,” will play Jack, a do-gooder on a mission to save the job of a NYC tour guide.

“Performing at Radio City Music Hall in a show that celebrates everything that is beloved about New York City is a dream,” Hough said in a statement. Hough will be joined by “Nashville’s” Laura Benanti in the show.The Dolan family owns controlling interests in Radio City Music Hall and Cablevision. Cablevision owns amNewYork.