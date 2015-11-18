Eagles of Death Metal: ‘We are horrified,’ suspending all shows until further notice after Bataclan attack

Eagles of Death Metal will not perform until further notice following the Paris attacks.

The band members said in a statement that they’re “horrified and still trying to come to terms with what happened in France.” The California-based band was performing at the Bataclan on Nov. 13 when gunmen opened fire, killing 89 people. Nick Alexander, Eagles of Death Metal’s merchandise manager, and their record company colleagues Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, and Manu Perez were among the victims of the attack.

“Although bonded in grief with the victims, the fans, the families, the citizens of Paris, and all those affected by terrorism, we are proud to stand together, with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion,” Eagles of Death Metal said. “We would like to thank the French police, the FBI, the U.S. and French State Departments, and especially all those at ground zero with us who helped each other as best they could during this unimaginable ordeal, proving once again that love overshadows evil.”

The band said that all shows would be suspended “until further notice.”

“Vive la musique, vive la liberté, vive la France, and vive EODM,” the band said.