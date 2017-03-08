Ed Sheeran bringing summer tour to NYC with Barclays Center stop

Ed Sheeran will be heading out on tour this summer.

You and your bae officially have plans the weekend of Sept. 29.

Ed Sheeran will be heading out on tour this summer to promote his latest album, “Divide,” the singer announced on Wednesday.

The tour, which kicks off on June 29, stops at the Barclays Center for two nights on Sept. 29 and 30.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on March 17, but if you’re a Sheeran superfan, you can access tickets early. Starting at 10 a.m. on March 13, tickets will be available to those who register at edsheeran.ontouracess.com. Registration will remain open until 10 a.m. on March 10.

“Divide,” which was released on March 3, includes hits “Shape of You,” “Perfect” and “Castle on the Hill.”