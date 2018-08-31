Electric Zoo offers chance to win tickets at Marshmello pop-up mural

Electric Zoo tickets are notoriously hard to come by. If you’re not willing to throw your trust (and $100) into a festival before even knowing if your favorite artists will make the lineup, you can end up paying nearly double.

For those who failed to jump on passes — and now regret potentially missing the electronic music festival’s 10th-anniversary bash — there’s still hope. Marshmello, a newcomer to the fest whose tracks have dominated the recent EDM scene, is giving out free passes to a few fans Friday morning.

“Find @marshmellomusic in #NYC at 323 Broome Street tomorrow at 11am for a shot to win a pair of tickets to #EZooTen #MelloMadeMeHappier,” a tweet from the Electric Zoo Twitter account teased Thursday night.

Celebrating the release of the Bastille/Marshmello collab track “Happier,” the Philadelphia-born producer has unveiled a yellow mural at the Broome Street address. It’s located on the corner of Broome and Chrystie streets in the Bowery neighborhood and features three yellow balloons with the face found on his signature head-mask helmet. The mural was created by the artists behind Street Art Globe, an organization that curates and creates street art around the world.

Hey NYC! I thought I’d make the city a little #happier before my performance at EZOO tonight. Come check this out at 323 Broome Street! @StreetArtGlobe pic.twitter.com/qkTK4ZCHzh — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) August 31, 2018

“Hey NYC! I thought I’d make the city a little #happier before my performance at EZOO tonight,” Marshmello tweeted.

The artist is slated to take to the E-Zoo main stage Friday. Fans who visit the mural will have the chance to win passes for two to see his performance. Electric Zoo did not announce how many passes will be released.

A limited number of passes for Friday and Sunday performances are still available at electriczoo.com/tickets. Saturday passes are sold out.