Ellen DeGeneres to get People’s Choice Humanitarian Award

The talk show host will receive the People’s Choice Humanitarian Award.

The People’s Choice Awards will honor Ellen DeGeneres for her humanitarian efforts, the awards show announced Monday on its website.

The talk show host said in a statement that she’s honored to be receiving the People’s Choice Humanitarian Award.

“I think it sums me up perfectly as I am both a human and an itarian,” she joked.

The honor comes with a $200,000 donation from Walgreens, and DeGeneres has decided that the money will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Walgreens will also donate $1 for every CoverGirl, Pantene, Crest and Oral-B 3DWhite product sold at its stores from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9.

The People’s Choice Awards will air Jan. 6 from 9-11 p.m.