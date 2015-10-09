Ellen Pompeo on Daniel Craig’s James Bond remarks: ‘This dude needs a reality check’

Daniel Craig said he’d rather “slash [his] wrists” than play 007 again.

Actress Ellen Pompeo had some choice words for Daniel Craig on Thursday.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star sounded off on Twitter after Craig said in an interview that he’d rather “break this glass and slash [his] wrists” than play James Bond again.

“All I want to do is move on,” he added.

Pompeo linked on Twitter to an article about Craig’s remarks, adding, “This dude needs a reality check.”

She later responded to a Twitter user who said that the media can embellish things.

“You are absolutely right,” Pompeo admitted. “I certainly have been there.”