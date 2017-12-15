“Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute,” a star-studded tribute celebrating John’s career, will take place Jan. 30 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event comes two days after the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2003.

Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Sam Smith and Keith Urban — all of whom are current or past Grammy winners or nominees — will pay tribute to John, who will also perform. Additional performers will be announced later.

“Sir Elton John is an international music legend who has captivated audiences across generations for more than five decades,” Neil Portnow, president/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. “His creativity, dynamic presence and melodic virtuosity have positioned him as a cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is pleased to honor his immeasurable contributions to the music community.”

Tickets go on sale Monday at noon via ticketmaster.com

The concert will be broadcast later in 2018 on CBS.