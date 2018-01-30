Emily Blunt joins Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ with Dwayne Johnson

Production for the theme park ride-inspired movie is set to begin in spring, reports say.

Over there off the right side of the boat you can see, Golden Globe-winner Emily Blunt.

Disney announced Tuesday that the 34-year-old will be joining the cast of “Jungle Cruise,” the upcoming film based on the popular theme park ride. Blunt’s co-star is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While the Disney ride features corny puns such as a croc named Dwayn and the river guide cautioning, “I’d really hate to see one of you go down the Dwayn,” — groan! — Disney execs envision the film in the vein of the Humphrey Bogart/Katharine Hepburn classic “The African Queen,” according to Variety, and a possible successor to the megahit “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Blunt has become a bit of a fave at the Mouse House due to her portrayal of Mary Poppins in the star-stuffed “Mary Poppins Returns,” due out this Christmas, which also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke. Blunt also starred in Disney’s 2014 “Into the Woods.”

Jaume Collet-Serra (“The Shallows”) has signed on to direct “Jungle Cruise.” The film starts production in May, according to Variety.