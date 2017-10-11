Rapper Eminem’s feelings on President Donald Trump came to light during his heated freestyle rap at the BET Hip-Hop Awards Tuesday night.

In a pre-taped clip broadcasted from Detroit, the rapper slammed our president’s Twitter rants, gun reform and tax strategies, golf trips, NFL stance, hurricane recovery efforts, and the list goes on.

The four-minute rap “The Storm,” which called Trump a “racist,” among other choice words, quickly became the most talked-about moment of the DJ Khaled-hosted award ceremony, which aired live from Miami. As of Wednesday morning, Eminem’s freestyle was the most-watched video on YouTube.

“This is his form of distraction / Plus, he gets an enormous reaction / When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that / Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada / All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” the “Lose Yourself” performer rapped, nodding to the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead on Oct. 1 and the NFL national anthem kneeling protest.

He went on to “give props” to Obama, claiming our current administration is on its way to causing a “nuclear holocaust,” and asked his fans to choose between blasting his music or being Trump supporters.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his / I’m drawing in the sand a line / You’re either for or against / And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split / On who you should stand beside / I’ll do it for you,” he continued.

The video caused a “Storm” on Twitter, but Trump, who's known for commenting on award shows via what one can assume is his favorite social media platform, was silent. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted by Reuters.

Many fans are considering this Eminem’s passionate return to the music scene. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, last released an album in 2013 titled “The Marshall Mathers LP 2.” After his BET freestyle, reports surfaced on several hip-hop sites that Slim Shady has an album in the works for a November release.

