Emmy Awards 2016 nominations

The Emmy Awards are on Sept. 18, 2016.

The 2016 Emmy Awards nominees were announced Thursday.

Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” and and Lauren Graham of “Gilmore Girls” announced the nominees for the 68th annual awards during a live broadcast.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, to be broadcast live on ABC on Sept. 18, 2016, at 7 p.m.

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” on FX and “Game of Thrones” on HBO lead the nominations pack.

Here is the list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“The Americans”

“House of Cards”

“Downton Abbey

“Better Call Saul”

“Mr. Robot”

“Homeland”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Veep”

“Transparent”

“Silicon Valley”

“Modern Family”

“Master of None”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“black-ish”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”

Kyle Chandler for “Bloodline”

Kevin Spacey for “House of Cards”

Rami Malek for “Mr. Robot”

Liev Schrieber for “Ray Donovan”

Matthew Rhys for “The Americans”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Danes for “Homeland”

Viola Davis for “How to Get Away With Murder”

Taraji P. Henson for “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany for “Orphan Black”

Keri Russell for “The Americans”

Robin Wright for “House of Cards”



Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Bryan Cranston for “All The Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch for “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba for “Luther”

Cuba Gooding, Jr. for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Tom Hiddleston for “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Kirsten Dunst for “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman for “American Crime”

Audra McDonald for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

Sarah Paulson for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Lili Taylor for “American Crime”

Kerry Washington for “Confirmation”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson for “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari for “Master of None”

Will Forte for “The Last Man on Earth”

William H. Macy for “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch for “Silicon Valley”

Jeffrey Tambor for “Transparent”

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Ellie Kemper for “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus for “Veep”

Laurie Metcalf for “Getting On”

Tracee Ellis Ross for “black-ish”

Amy Schumer for “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin for “Grace And Frankie”

Outstanding reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Outstanding television movie

“All the Way”

“Confirmation”

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

“Luther”

“A Very Murray Christmas”

Outstanding limited series

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

“Fargo”

“American Crime”

“Roots”

“The Night Manager”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Louis Anderson, “Baskets”

Keegan-Michael Key, “Key and Peele”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Niecy Nash, “Getting On”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Gaby Hoffman, “Transparent”

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Larry David, “Saturday Night Live”

Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory”

Tracy Morgan, “Saturday Night Live”

Bradley Whitford, “Transparent”

Martin Mull, “Veep”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live”

Christine Baranski, “The Big Bang Theory”

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live”

Amy Schumer, “Saturday Night Live”

Laurie Metcalfe, “The Big Bang Theory”

Melora Hardin, “Transparent”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Maura Tierney, “The Affair”

Constance Zimmer, “UnREAL”

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Michael J. Fox, “The Good Wife”

Reg E. Cathey, “House of Cards”

Max von Sydow, “Game of Thrones”

Paul Sparks, “House of Cards”

Mahershala Ali, “House of Cards”

Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Margo Martindale, “The Americans”

Allison Janney, “Masters of Sex”

Laurie Metcalf, “Horace and Pete”

Ellen Burstyn, “House of Cards”

Molly Parker, “House of Cards”

Carrie Preston, “The Good Wife”