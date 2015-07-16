Game Of Thrones is killing the nomination game!

The 67th Emmy Award Nominations are in!

The nominations were presented by Uzo Abuda from “Orange is the New Black”, and Emmy Award nominated outstanding host for reality or reality competition program Cat Deeley from “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Game of Thrones is leading the pack with 24 nominations including outstanding drama series.

Here’s the rest of the nominees:

Lead actor in a drama series

Kyle Chandler “Bloodline”

Jeff Daniels “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm “Mad Men”

Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey “House of Cards”





Lead actress in a drama series

Claire Danes “Homeland”

Viola Davis “How To Get Away With Murder”

Taraji P. Henson “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss “Mad Men”

Robin Wright “House of Cards”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Adrien Brody “Houdini”

Ricky Gervais “Derek Special”

Timothy Hutton “American Crime”

Richard Jenkins “Oliver Kitteridge”

David Oyelowo “Nightingale”

Mark Rylance “Wolf Hall”

Lead actress in a limted series or movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Honorable Woman”

Felicity Huffman “American Crime”

Jessica Lange “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Queen Latifa “Bessie”

Frances McDormand “Olive Kitteridge”

Emma Thompson “Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – Live at Lincoln Center”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson “Blackish”

Louis C.K. “Louie”

Don Cheadle “House of Lies”

Will Forte “The Last Man on Earth”

Matt LeBlanc “Episodes”

William H. Macy “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor ‘Transparent”

Lead actress comedy series

Edie Falco “Nurse Jackie”

Lisa Kudrow “The Comeback”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus “Veep”

Amy Poehler “Parks and Recreation”

Amy Schumer “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety talk series

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show with David Letterman”

“The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Outstanding limited series

“American Crime”

“American Horror Story”

“Freak Show”

“Olive Kitteridge”

“The Honorable Woman”

“Wolf Hall”

Outstanding comedy series

“-Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Parks and Recreation”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable KImmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

“Orange is the New Black”