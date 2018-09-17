Emmy nominations: Shows with NYC ties are up for top awards

“Mrs. Maisel” tallies up an impressive five noms in the major categories.

New York City fared well during this year’s Emmy nominations, with “Saturday Night Live,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and other shows with local ties dominating the list.

“SNL” received 21 nods this year, a tie with HBO’s “Westworld.” The NBC late-night sketch show received several nominations for its cast and guest roles, including one for Alec Baldwin’s memorable Donald Trump impression (again), and a nod each for Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson (his first).

The city’s late-night realm continued to stack up nominations. NYC pack leader “SNL” aside, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” which film at the CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street, are going head-to-head for top variety talk series.

For the first time, Netflix led the pack with the most project nominations: 112, compared with HBO’s 108, according to Deadline.

The streaming service saw recognition for its scripted New York City-set show “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” up for top comedy series for the second year in a row. Halfway through its final season, the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-created “Unbreakable” received a second nod thanks to Harlem-based actor Tituss Burgess.

Also a win for Netflix: New York’s own Betty Gilpin, who plays Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in Netflix’s period-piece “GLOW,” is up for supporting actress in a comedy series.

Amazon’s breakout Manhattan-filmed comedy, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” tallies up an impressive five nominations in the major categories, including one for best comedy series.

Sure, it’s all about the bingeing. But the big networks still saw some NYC love during the nominations.

Williamsburg-filmed TV special “Jesus Christ Superstar” received nods in three major categories, thanks to stars Brandon Victor Dixon, Sara Bareilles and John Legend.

HBO, which ranked second for the top number of nods, may see a win with Henry Winkler’s television return in the dark comedy, “Barry.” The former “Happy Days” actor joins the ranks of Alec Baldwin (“SNL”) and Tony Shalhoub (“Mrs. Maisel”) in the supporting actor in a comedy series category.

Several native New Yorkers themselves made the list, too: Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”), Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) and the late Anthony Bourdain (“Parts Unknown”) who was already awarded best informational series or special, to name a few.

For the full list of nominations, visit emmys.com. The Emmys, hosted by “SNL” stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Monday.