Emmy Awards 2014: Winners and highlights

“Modern Family” took home the outstanding comedy series award for the fifth time at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, beating out “Orange is the New Black” in a category many believed the Netflix series didn’t belong in.

The awards, already experiencing a decline in viewership, remained predictable, with veteran shows beating out popular newcomers. “Breaking Bad” ruled the night, raking in five honors that included outstanding drama series and Bryan Cranston’s victory over Matthew McConaughey for lead actor in a drama series.

Louis C.K. and Allison Janney both accepted their sixth career Emmys, he for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “Louie,” she for best supporting actress in a comedy series for “Mom.” Jim Parsons took outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “The Big Bang Theory.”

Things perked up a bit when Julia Louis-Dreyfus picked up outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “Veep,” and also scored a mini-makeout sesh with Cranston– all in the name of comedy, of course. Weird Al Yankovic kept the fun rolling with a memorable theme-song mash-up performance, and Sarah Silverman, who was caught with a “liquid pot” vaporizer pen in her clutch by E! News host Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, gave an — umm — colorful acceptance speech after winning an Emmy for “We Are Miracles.”

The night took an offensive turn, according to Internet haters, at least, when Sofia Vergara put her curves on full display with a showy twirl on-stage, a move they believed set feminists back a few steps after Beyonce’s girl power-themed performance at Sunday’s VMAs. But all hearts were full when Billy Crystal gave a poignant tribute to Robin Williams.

See 2014’s big winners, below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“Modern Family”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Cranston– “Breaking Bad”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies– “The Good Wife”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn– “Breaking Bad”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul– “Breaking Bad”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Cary Joji Fukunaga– “True Detective”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Sarah Silverman– “We Are Miracles”

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

“The Normal Heart”

OUTSTANDING MINISERIES

“Fargo”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons– “The Big Bang Theory”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus– “Veep”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burrell– “Modern Family”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Allison Janney– “Mom”

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Kathy Bates– “American Horror Story: Coven”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Louis C.K.– “Louie”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Gail Mancuso– “Modern Family”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Steven Moffat — “Sherlock: His Last Vow”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Martin Freeman — “Sherlock”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Lange — “American Horror Story: Coven”

— With Melissa Kravitz