Eric Hill, ex-reality star, dies after accident

Eric Hill, former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” has died after being critically injured in a paragliding accident on Sunday. He was 31.

“Eric shared his final journey with us this morning as all his immediate family were able to be at his side when he passed away,” Hill’s sister Karen Tracy wrote on Facebook this morning.

After part of his parachute collapsed while paragliding in Utah, Hill was rushed to the hospital and put into a medically induced coma.

Before joining “The Bachelorette,” Hill had been on a quest to break the world record for the fastest trip through every country recognized by the United Nations, documenting his journey on the website “GO With Eric: The Global Odyssey.”