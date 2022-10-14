Ethyl’s 1970s-inspired dance bar opens for business in Williamsburg

The newly-designed, 1970s-inspired dance bar and performance space, Ethyl’s, has reopened its doors on Grand Street in Williamsburg, as of Oct. 13.

Ethyl’s is the brainchild of native New Yorkers Charlie Sub and Brooklyn-born Gerard Renny, who have connections within the NYC nightlife community. Sub’s father, Paul Sub, owned the iconic Queens club, The Coventry, which hosted acts like Kiss, The Ramones and The New York Dolls. While Renny spent years at the famous Disco di tutti Disco, Studio 54.

With Studio 54 footage and classic 70s films screened on TVs around the front bar at Ethyl’s, guests are transported back to the age of glitz and glam. The back room, behind a metal chain curtain, contains an additional bar, stage and dance floor. A giant disco ball hangs over where local bands, DJs and go-go-girls will perform throughout the week.

Ethyl’s hosts weekly events and performances. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the Go-Go Get Down Dance Part starts at 9:30 p.m. where resident DJs will mix disco, soul and rock while the go-go girls dance.

Ethyl’s, at 312 Grand Street, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For an alternative location, head to the Upper East side, where Ethyl’s is located at 1629 2nd Avenue.

For more information, visit ethylswilliamsburg.com or find updates on Instagram @ethylsalcohol.nyc and @ethyls.williamsburg.