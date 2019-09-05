LATEST PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Entertainment

Solea Pfeiffer, Maia Reficco set to share the title role of 'Evita' at City Center

Solea Pfeiffer, pictured, will share the title role

Solea Pfeiffer, pictured, will share the title role in "Evita" with Maia Reficco. Photo Credit: Getty Images for 24 Hour Plays/Jenny Anderson

By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic
Print

Following an international casting search, the upcoming City Center production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock 1979 rock opera “Evita” will feature two actresses sharing the title role. Maia Reficco, an Argentine actress and singer, will play Eva Peron ages 15 to 20; and Solea Pfeiffer (“Hamilton,” “Songs for a New World”) will play Eva ages 20 to 33. The casting of Che, who narrates the show, is still to be announced. Following a gala benefit performance on Nov. 13, “Evita” will run through Nov. 24. It will pay tribute to the late producer-director Hal Prince, who directed the original Broadway production.

‘Company’ revival with female lead to play Broadway

The hit London revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” (in which the protagonist, Bobby, is turned into a female, Bobbie) is officially set to come to Broadway, beginning performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 2. Katrina Lenk, who became a breakout star in “The Band’s Visit” and won a Tony Award for her performance, will play Bobbie. Patti LuPone (who appeared in the London production) will play the acerbic Joanne, a role originated by Elaine Stritch, who sings “The Ladies Who Lunch.” The opening night performance on March 22 will coincide with Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

‘Lehman Trilogy’ transferring to Broadway

“The Lehman Trilogy,” a three-and-a-half-hour drama which explores how Lehman Brothers evolved from a small cotton goods store run by three German-Jewish immigrants into an elite financial firm that eventually perished in 2008 amid the subprime mortgage crisis, will transfer to Broadway, playing the Nederlander Theatre beginning March 7. The play (authored by Stefano Massini) began its life several years ago in Paris. Following other European productions, it was translated into English by dramaturge Ben Power and presented at London’s National Theatre under the direction of Sam Mendes. It played a brief sold-out run at the Park Avenue Armory on the Upper East Side earlier this year. Actors Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles will return for the Broadway run.

More stars join 'The Music Man'

Four Tony Award winners have joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of "The Music Man" starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster (also Tony winners, of course). All four are taking on comedic supporting roles. Jayne Houdyshell ("The Humans") will play Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays ("I Am My Own Wife") will play Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen ("The Beauty Queen of Leenane") will play Mrs. Paroo and Shuler Hensley ("Young Frankenstein") will play Marcellus Washburn. "The Music Man" will begin performances approximately one year from now.

Spotted …

Marc Anthony at “Beetlejuice” … Juliana Margulies at “Oklahoma!”…Billy Crystal at “Fiddler on the Roof — in Yiddish.”

Matt Windman
By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic

Matt Windman is the theater critic at amNewYork, which means he sees a show virtually every night of his life. They tend to vary in quality. He is also a lawyer.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams, Uzo Aduba and other Celebrities at the U.S. Open: See photos
Emmy Award-winning actress Valerie Harper, known for her Valerie Harper and other notable deaths
Celebrities such as Rachel Brosnahan, star of "The Celebrities sleep out to 'keep youth homelessness from being invisible'
Jessica Rosenblum, who's in charge of the door, Rare images of NYC nightclubs from the '80s and '90s
Catch C. Parker Gallery's 30 days of peace, Sex ed trivia, Woodstock exhibit & more to do this week
Spike Lee's Netflix series remake of his 1986 Spike Lee’s 'She’s Gotta Have It' won’t return to Netflix