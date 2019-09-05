Following an international casting search, the upcoming City Center production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock 1979 rock opera “Evita” will feature two actresses sharing the title role. Maia Reficco, an Argentine actress and singer, will play Eva Peron ages 15 to 20; and Solea Pfeiffer (“Hamilton,” “Songs for a New World”) will play Eva ages 20 to 33. The casting of Che, who narrates the show, is still to be announced. Following a gala benefit performance on Nov. 13, “Evita” will run through Nov. 24. It will pay tribute to the late producer-director Hal Prince, who directed the original Broadway production.

‘Company’ revival with female lead to play Broadway

The hit London revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” (in which the protagonist, Bobby, is turned into a female, Bobbie) is officially set to come to Broadway, beginning performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 2. Katrina Lenk, who became a breakout star in “The Band’s Visit” and won a Tony Award for her performance, will play Bobbie. Patti LuPone (who appeared in the London production) will play the acerbic Joanne, a role originated by Elaine Stritch, who sings “The Ladies Who Lunch.” The opening night performance on March 22 will coincide with Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

‘Lehman Trilogy’ transferring to Broadway

“The Lehman Trilogy,” a three-and-a-half-hour drama which explores how Lehman Brothers evolved from a small cotton goods store run by three German-Jewish immigrants into an elite financial firm that eventually perished in 2008 amid the subprime mortgage crisis, will transfer to Broadway, playing the Nederlander Theatre beginning March 7. The play (authored by Stefano Massini) began its life several years ago in Paris. Following other European productions, it was translated into English by dramaturge Ben Power and presented at London’s National Theatre under the direction of Sam Mendes. It played a brief sold-out run at the Park Avenue Armory on the Upper East Side earlier this year. Actors Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles will return for the Broadway run.

More stars join 'The Music Man'

Four Tony Award winners have joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of "The Music Man" starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster (also Tony winners, of course). All four are taking on comedic supporting roles. Jayne Houdyshell ("The Humans") will play Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays ("I Am My Own Wife") will play Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen ("The Beauty Queen of Leenane") will play Mrs. Paroo and Shuler Hensley ("Young Frankenstein") will play Marcellus Washburn. "The Music Man" will begin performances approximately one year from now.

Spotted …

Marc Anthony at “Beetlejuice” … Juliana Margulies at “Oklahoma!”…Billy Crystal at “Fiddler on the Roof — in Yiddish.”