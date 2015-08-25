Fall TV preview: 43 new shows you need to know about

While new television shows seem to launch daily on the networks, on cable and now on the ever-growing streaming scene, the fall remains the premiere season for debuts. And this year’s autumn doesn’t disappoint. From high-profile cinematic adaptations to the return of some sitcom favorites, here are 43 new series you need to know about this fall:

‘The Carmichael Show’

Aug. 26, 9 p.m. | NBC/4

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael gets his own series about a guy dealing with his crazy parents (played by the wonderful Loretta Devine and David Alan Grier).

‘Narcos’

Aug. 28 | Netflix

This streaming show follows drug lord Pablo Escobar and the Medellin Cartel.

‘Hand of God’

Sept. 4 | Amazon Prime

Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy”) is back in the lead with this drama about a judge turned vigilante following a mental breakdown.

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Sept. 8, 11:30 p.m. | CBS/2

“The Colbert Report” host takes on the difficult job of replacing David Letterman. The first guests are set to be George Clooney and Jeb Bush.

‘The Bastard Executioner’

Sept. 15, 10 p.m. | FX

Kurt Sutter, who created “Sons of Anarchy,” returns to FX with this historical drama about a 14th-century knight who has a divine quest.

‘Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris’

Sept. 15, 10 p.m. | NBC/4

The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor headlines this variety show that’ll feature skits, games, pranks and more.

‘Moonbeam City’

Sept. 16, 10:30 p.m. | Comedy Central

Fans of cop shows from the 1980s will want to check out this animated series following detective Dazzle Novak (voiced by Rob Lowe). Also featuring Elizabeth Banks as Chief Pizzaz Miller and Will Forte as Rad Cunningham.

‘Blindspot’

Sept. 21, 10 p.m. | NBC/4

This mystery revolves around a heavily tattooed amnesic woman found naked in Times Square (art imitates life!). The FBI gets involved when it seems that her ink work is a map to a conspiracy. Starring Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton.

‘Life in Pieces’

Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m. | CBS/2

This comedy follows a large modern family — and that is certainly a sly reference to the ABC series. The star-studded cast includes James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Thomas Sadoski and Betsy Brandt.

‘Minority Report’

Sept. 21, 9 p.m. | Fox/5

Set 10 years after the Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller, precrime is no more and now the law has to solve crime the old-fashioned way. Except that one of the surviving precogs is still kicking and teams up with a cop. Starring Stark Sands, Meagan Good, Wilmer Valderrama and Laura Regan.

‘The Muppets’

Sept. 22, 8 p.m. | ABC/7

The beloved characters are back in prime time with this new series that follows their personal lives. Starring Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and all our favorites. Expect some great guest stars.

‘Scream Queens’

Sept. 22, 8 p.m. | Fox/5

Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story”) executive produces this horror comedy about a killer causing chaos on a college campus. Starring Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin and more.

‘Limitless’

Sept. 22, 10 p.m. | CBS/2

The 2011 Bradley Cooper film is adapted for television. Here, Brian (Jake McDorman) takes the drug NZT, boosting his brainpower, and gets recruited to help the FBI. Cooper has a recurring role as a senator.

‘Rosewood’

Sept. 23, 8 p.m. | Fox/5

Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr., a Miami pathologist who works with Detective Annalise Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz) to solve crimes. For those who keep track of things, that is two television series featuring a lead named Annalise (the other being Viola Davis’ Keating in “How To Get Away With Murder”).

‘Heroes Reborn’

Sept. 24, 8 p.m. | NBC/4

NBC resurrects this sci-fi series about superpowered people. Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) and Judith Shekoni (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2”) star, and some folks from the original series — Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Jimmy Jean-Louis — return.

‘The Player’

Sept. 24, 10 p.m. | NBC/4

Philip Winchester (“Fringe”) stars in this Las Vegas-based actioner about an ex-soldier turned security expert who is tasked with stopping some major crimes. Meanwhile, a group of rich folks bet on his skills. Also starring Wesley Snipes and Charity Wakefield.

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m. | Disney XD

The popular Marvel Comics space team — featuring Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Drax — returns in this animated series.

‘Blood & Oil’

Sept. 27, 9 p.m. | ABC/7

There’s a considerable amount of drama when oil is discovered in North Dakota. Starring Don Johnson, Chace Crawford, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Delroy Lindo.

‘Indian Summers’

Sept. 27, 9 p.m. | WNET/13

Julie Walters stars in this British import about some well-off folks from the U.K. who spend their summers in Simia near the Himalayas during the time of British rule of India.

‘Quantico’

Sept. 27, 10 p.m. | ABC/7

Centered on the FBI’s training camp in Quantico, Virginia, this thriller follows recruits with the twist being that one of them is destined to be a suspect in a major terror attack.

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’

Sept. 28, 11 p.m. | Comedy Central

South African comedian Trevor Noah takes over the popular politically tinged series from WWE Superstar Jon Stewart. There is no word yet on who will be his first guest.

‘Grandfathered’

Sept. 29, 8 p.m. | Fox/5

John Stamos returns to the world of prime-time sitcoms with this comedy about a bachelor and restaurateur who finds out that he has not just a son, but also a granddaughter. Also starring Josh Peck, Paget Brewster and Christina Milian.

‘The Grinder’

Sept. 29, 8:30 p.m. | Fox/5

Rob Lowe plays an actor who recently finished up an eight-year run as a TV lawyer and moves back to Boise, Idaho, his hometown, where his brother, played by Fred Savage, is an actual lawyer. Also starring Mary Elizabeth Ellis, William Devane and Natalie Morales.

‘Code Black’

Sept. 30, 10 p.m. | CBS/2

This medical drama is centered on an incredibly busy ER and the doctors and nurses making life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. Starring Marcia Gay Harden, Melanie Chandra, Raza Jaffrey, Luis Guzmán and more.

‘Benders’

Oct. 1, 10 p.m. | IFC

Denis Leary executive produces this ensemble hockey comedy featuring Chris Distefano, Lindsey Broad, Ruy Iskandar and Andrew Schulz.

‘Dr. Ken’

Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m. | ABC/7

Scene-stealer Ken Jeong, whom we’ve loved in movies from “Role Models” to “The Duff,” created and stars in this new comedy that’s inspired by his previous profession: doctor. Also starring Suzy Nakamura and Dave Foley.

‘Casual’

Oct. 7 | Hulu

Writer/director Jason Reitman presents this new comedy series about a brother and sister — one a bachelor, the other recently divorced — who move in together to help each other in the dating world and in raising the sister’s daughter. Starring Tara Lynne Barr and Patrick Heusinger.

‘SuperMansion’

Oct. 8 | Crackle

Bryan Cranston takes the lead as Titanium Rex in this streaming animated series about aging superheroes. Also featuring the voice work of Seth Green, Keegan-Michael Key, Jillian Bell and Chris Pine.

‘Red Oaks’

Oct. 9 | Amazon Prime

You’ll remember the ’80s with this coming-of-age comedy about a college student working as an assistant tennis pro at a Jewish country club in New Jersey. Starring Craig Roberts and Jennifer Grey.

‘The Last Kingdom’

Oct. 10, 10 p.m. | BBC America

Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, this series is set in the ninth century in the very early days of England when Vikings invaded. Alexander Dreymon plays a Saxon-born nobleman who is orphaned, captured and raised by the Vikings.

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

Oct. 12, 8 p.m. | The CW

A New York City woman follows her soul mate all the way to California, despite having been broken up since 2005, in this musical comedy. Starring Rachel Bloom.

‘Truth Be Told’

Oct. 16, 8:30 p.m. | NBC/4

For the two couples at the center of this sitcom, who are neighbors and best pals, no subject is taboo. Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vanessa Lachey, Tone Bell and Bresha Webb.

‘Supergirl’

Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m. | CBS/2

“Glee” star Melissa Benoist plays Supergirl in the latest DC Comics adaptation. Also starring Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen and Calista Flockhart.

‘Wicked City’

Oct. 27, 10 p.m. | ABC/7

Two LAPD detectives are on the hunt for serial killers in the City of Angels in this series set in the 1980s. Starring Ed Westwick, Erika Christensen and Jeremy Sisto.

‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’

Oct. 31, 9 p.m. | Starz

The awesome Bruce Campbell reprises his role as Ash from the “Evil Dead” movie franchise. When the world is in danger from the Deadites, it’s up to Ash — chain-saw hand and all — to save it. Also starring Lucy Lawless.

‘Angel From Hell’

Nov. 5, 9:30 p.m. | CBS/2

Jane Lynch plays guardian angel to Maggie Lawson’s uptight dermatologist in this odd-couple comedy. Also starring Kyle Bornheimer and Kevin Pollak.

‘Master of None’

Nov. 6 | Netflix

“Parks and Recreation” star Aziz Ansari created and stars in this series about an indecisive guy taken in numerous directions — the press information references exploring everything from immigration to pasta. Ansari will make it work.

‘Flesh and Bone’

Nov. 8, TBD | Starz

This eight-episode miniseries is set in the world of ballet in New York City. Starring Sarah Hay.

‘Chicago Med’

Nov. 10, 10 p.m. | NBC/4

Dick Wolf continues building his Chicago empire with this medical drama spin-off of “Chicago Fire.” Starring the always great Oliver Platt and “Law & Order” superstar S. Epatha Merkerson.

‘Donny!’

Nov. 10, 10:30 p.m. | USA

Queens native Donny Deutsch stars in this satirized comedy about the life of an ad executive/dad/TV talking head.

‘Into the Badlands’

Nov. 15, 10 p.m. | AMC

From Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of “Smallville,” comes this martial arts series about a warrior and a boy looking for enlightenment.

‘The Art of More’

Nov. 19 | Crackle

Crackle releases its first original drama with this series set in the world of high-end auction houses. Starring Dennis Quaid and Christian Cooke.

‘The Man in High Castle’

Nov. 20 | Amazon Prime

“Blade Runner” executive producer Ridley Scott returns to the work of Philip K. Dick with this adaptation of “The Man in High Castle,” which is set in a world where the Allied forces were defeated by Germany and Japan in World War II. Starring Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Joel de la Fuente.