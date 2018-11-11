Entertainment Female celebs tell all in new memoirs from Michelle Obama, Busy Philipps and more Don't miss books by some of your favorite funny TV ladies. Read new books by Michelle Obama, Busy Philipps, and more. Photo Credit: Crown Publishing Group / Simon & Schuster By Melissa Kravitz Special to amNewYork Updated November 11, 2018 1:56 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email This season, a slew of female celebrities have authored memoirs and tell-alls to keep you entertained and enlightened. From funny TV ladies to comedians to a former FLOTUS, get engrossed in one of these reads on your next commute. ‘I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff’ By Abbi Jacobson The co-creator and co-star of “Broad City” is back with a new book unlike any of her previous illustrated volumes — this time, it’s personal. Told through the lens of Jacobson’s solo cross-country trip from New York to Los Angeles, Jacobson explores various vignettes, interactions and meaningful moments from her creative life. ‘Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay’ By Phoebe Robinson One half of the “Two Dope Queens” comedy team is back with her second laugh-out-loud memoir, offering Robinson’s insightful yet wholly humorous reflections on what it means to be a woman of color and a millennial. And isn’t afraid to look like a “hot mess” on paper. ‘My Squirrel Days’ By Ellie Kemper “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star joins the ranks of other female sitcom stars before her who have authored joke-filled memoirs (think Tina Fey’s “Bossypants” or Mindy Kaling’s “Why is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?”) that unravel their history and rise to fame, all with plenty of humor. Missouri-born Kemper writes about her suburban upbringing to star-studded career in Los Angeles and New York City. ‘This Will Only Hurt a Little’ By Busy Philipps There’s nothing painful about the “Freaks and Geeks” and “Cougar Town” star’s first book. This hilarious Tina Fey-endorsed memoir by the Arizonan (now Californian, of course) actress tracks Philipps’ life filming classic sitcoms, her struggles with money, complicated relationships and rise to Instagram fame. ‘Becoming’ By Michelle Obama Sure, she’s a totally different type of celebrity, but this memoir by the former FLOTUS has been highly anticipated since her and President Obama’s multimillion dollar book deal was announced in early 2017. “Becoming” details Michelle’s upbringing in Chicago and path to becoming the first African-American first lady. By Melissa Kravitz Special to amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.