Female-focused TV episodes perfect for Valentine’s Day streaming

Your binge-friendly evening in comes complete with these episodes where female friendships reign supreme (chocolates not included).

Spending Valentine’s Day with your cats like Angela from “The Office” or rounding up your besties for some quality time like Leslie from “Parks and Recreation”? There’s no wrong way to celebrate on Feb. 14, but watching your favorite female-focused TV episodes seems like the ideal way to spend the evening.

“Parks and Recreation”

Episode: “Galentine’s Day” (season 2, episode 16)

Give credit where credit is due this Valentine’s and raise a glass to Leslie Knope — the inventor of Galentine’s Day — while you stream an episode dedicated to the unofficial holiday. This one sees Leslie reunite her mom with a former lover and it (obviously) doesn’t go as planned.

How to stream: Netflix



“Superstore”

Episode: “Ladies’ Lunch” (season 2, episode 12)

Amy may really want to leave Cloud 9 for the ladies’ lunch (though we’d be down in a heartbeat) but a few drinks and some karaoke later and Dina creates an afternoon to remember.

How to stream: Hulu, NBC On Demand



“Broad City”

Episode: “Wisdom Teeth” (season 2, episode 3)

Any episode of “Broad City” will pair nicely as your Valentine’s date, but “Wisdom Teeth” is simply a great demonstration of this friendship. Ilana and Abbi go on a series of drugged-up adventures after Abbi gets her wisdom teeth removed.

How to stream: Hulu, Comedy Central On Demand



“Friends”

Episode: “The One with All the Wedding Dresses” (season 4, episode 20)

Monica and Phoebe daydream about what it would be like to walk down the aisle with “The One.” But it quickly becomes more than a daydream when they slip into rented wedding dresses and Rachel joins in.

How to stream: Netflix



“Grey’s Anatomy”

Episode: “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” (season 2, episode 1)

Fans have called Cristina and Meredith’s friendship the greatest love story on television. Surgical gore aside, this episode’s crucial scene takes place in Emerald City Bar — when Cristina calls Meredith her “person.”

How to stream: Netflix



“Gossip Girl”

Episode: “Belles de Jour” (season 4, episode 1)

Blair and Serena aren’t exactly the best of TV friends, but their trip to Paris will leave you envious. What’s cuter than watching these BFFs exploring the City of Love on Valentine’s?

How to stream: Netflix