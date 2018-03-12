Female-driven novels to pick up during Women’s History Month

When you’ve finished your morning paper, pick up one of these books to join in on New York City’s largest unofficial reading group: The Subway Book Club. This month, shelve books by (and about) men and pick up a strongly female-driven title instead. In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these new books by women — and about women — to help entertain and inspire you during your commute. And don’t be shy about making awkward eye contact with a fellow straphanger reading the same title — that’s what this book club is all about!