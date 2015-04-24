‘Fifty Shades’ sequels get release dates

If you enjoyed spending Valentine’s Day 2015 with Christian Grey, you can do it again in upcoming years!

“Fifty Shades Darker” will be released on February 10, 2017 and “Fifty Shades Freed” will hit theaters on February 9, 2018, Universal Pictures announced on Thursday.

The films will still star Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed “Fifty Shades of Grey” will not return for the sequels.

There will be one difference: The husband of EL James, the author of the book trilogy, will write the second film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the risqué content, “Fifty Shades of Grey” grossed more than $500 million in the worldwide box office.