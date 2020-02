“Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan can’t seem to go anywhere these days without generating a whole lot of attention — even when he’s fully clothed.

The hunky star of the upcoming steamy flick was recently spotted bowling at Frames Bowling Lounge in midtown, but his game wasn’t what held everyone’s attention.

We’re told multiple female managers were “falling all over themselves” to get photos and autographs from the actor, who was dressed down in a white T-shirt and jeans.