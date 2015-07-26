First Aid Kit harmonize and headbang their way to Central Park

Indie-folk band First Aid Kit might not have been nominated for a Grammy Award for its 2014 album “Stay Gold,” …

Indie-folk band First Aid Kit might not have been nominated for a Grammy Award for its 2014 album “Stay Gold,” but it did win a Grammis Award for Album of the Year.

The Grammis is the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy, and it is not a surprising prize for the Swedish band comprised of sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg, who are rising stars on both sides of the Atlantic.

The sisters, ages 22 and 24, respectively, will be hitting New York City for SummerStage to open for Dawes tonight at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield.

amNewYork spoke with First Aid Kit about their upcoming show.

What are you most looking forward to about playing in Central Parkk

Just being in the area and being in New York in summer. We think people are going to be very excited.

What can fans expect from this tour that they haven’t seen from you in the pastt

Well we haven’t changed too much. We kind of stay true to what we do, which is harmonizing, storytelling, some headbanging — that’s what we do.

What are your thoughts on getting to open for Dawess

We’re very excited. We love Dawes; we’ve been following them for a long time.

Do you have any projects coming up after the tourr

We’re taking a break for a little while. Just to get some inspiration. I think you need to — being on tour is such an intense experience — you need to kind of just settle down for a little while. And we think that’s when the writing happens. At least, that’s how it is for us.

What are your expectations for your summertime tourr

Touring in America is always a great adventure. We always have a lot of fun. People just seem to kind of want to party when they go out to shows in America more than anywhere else in the world. We always have a good time. It’s going to be great — and looking forward to being warm, as well. Can’t ever get enough of that, being from Sweden. And of course we’re looking forward to this show in particular — playing with Dawes and getting to see them play at this very special place.

If You Go: Dawes and First Aid Kit are at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park Monday night at 6, enter park at 69th St. and Fifth Ave., 212-360-2756, $40