Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand and preeminent voice for classic and timeless hip-hop, is launching a new festival celebrating hip-hop culture on Aug. 6.

Rock the Bells Festival will feature live performances, art exhibits, food and more! Founded by LL Cool J, the event will feature DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim, The Diplomats, and much more will perform live at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Hip-Hop rapper Roxanne Shanté will host the event.

“The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop,” said Shanté. “With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

This event will be the first live concert Rock the Bells will host. This immersive festival will bring the audience into the culture of hip-hop through music, art, fashion, and more!

“We’re thrilled to welcome LL Cool J home to Queens for this special event that celebrates the genre and the culture as a whole,” Mike Luba, AEG SVP Global Touring and the executive behind the rehabilitation and revival of Forest Hills Stadium, said. “The borough has played such a vital role in Hip-Hop history, and being able to host this day of music from this group of music icons is an honor.”

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” said LL Cool J. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Registration for pre-sale tickets for the festival will drop Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. (EST) at www.rockthebellsfestival.com, with general admission being released on April 8 at 10 a.m.