First look: Paul Rudd as Marvel Studio’s incredible, shrinking Ant-Man

Here’s your first look at Paul Rudd in the upcoming Marvel Comics movie “Ant-Man,” set to come out on July 17, 2015.

Rudd plays Scott Lang, the shrinking Avenger, who is here on location in San Francisco. Ant-Man, who was created in 1962, has the power to shrink down to a tiny size, but retain his strength.

The film also stars Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, who was the original Ant-Man in the comics and Evangeline Lilly as Hank’s daughter Hope Van Dyne.

Rounding out the cast is Corey Stoll, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Abby Ryder Forston, Judy Greer and John Slattery. T.I. Peyton Reed is the director.