'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to bring show to Off-Broadway stage

The British actress and writer will make her U.S. stage debut at SoHo Playhouse next year. 

United States audiences fell in love with Phoebe Waller-Bridge when "Fleabag" began streaming on Amazon in 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images for WSJ Magazine/Lars Niki

All asides aside, you won't want to miss this Off-Broadway "Fleabag."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing her dark comedic genius to the SoHo Playhouse next year. The limited run from March 7 through April 7 will begin with previews starting Feb. 28.

What began as a one-person play — a portrait of a sexually adventurous narcissist who can't help but drive everyone away — exploded into a successful BBC and Amazon series, and now aims to capture the hearts (and loins) of live city audiences.

"I can't wait to bring the original 'Fleabag' to New York! It's a dream come true!" Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "We couldn't think of a more perfect home than the SoHo Playhouse, and we wouldn't be here at all without the awesome team at Annapurna. This is going to be so much fun."

For the series' first season, Waller-Bridge received a BAFTA Award for best female comedy performance. Season two is due next year.

Since "Fleabag," the 33-year-old has appeared on the big screen in "Goodbye Christopher Robin" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and served as an executive producer on "Killing Eve." She's also starred in the British TV series "Crashing" and season two of "Broadchurch."

