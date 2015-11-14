Foo Fighters cancel tour after Paris attacks

The Foo Fighters have canceled the rest of their European tour after fatal attacks across Paris.

“It is with profound sadness and heartfelt concern for everyone in Paris that we have been forced to announce the cancellation of the rest of our tour,” the band said in a post on Facebook Saturday. “In light of this senseless violence, the closing of borders, and international mourning, we can’t continue right now. There is no other way to say it. This is crazy and it sucks. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was hurt or who lost a loved one.”

The band’s announcement came just one day after gunmen and bombers killed more than 120 people in a horrific night of violence in Paris.

ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attacks, and French President Francois Hollande says the “barbarians” organized the attacks with internal help.