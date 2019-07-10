'Frankie and Johnny' to close on Broadway earlier than planned

The Broadway revival of Terrence McNally’s two-hander romance “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” will close on July 28, one month earlier than previously planned. Since it opened in late May, the production (which stars Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon) has performed underwhelming business at the box office.

‘Annie’ lyricist dies at age 84

Martin Charnin, the lyricist and original director of the 1977 smash hit musical “Annie,” died on July 6 at age 84 following a heart attack. None of his other musicals (including multiple stabs at an “Annie” sequel) came close to equaling the success of “Annie.” Charnin was also an actor and played a Jet in the original 1957 Broadway production of “West Side Story.”

‘The Ferryman’ breaks even

Immediately following its final performance on Sunday, the producers of “The Ferryman” announced that the epic-scale drama (which ran more than three hours and featured a 35-member company, including four babies on rotation) recouped its investment costs, making it a hit by traditional Broadway standards. Before coming to Broadway, the play (directed by Sam Mendes) premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre and then transferred to the West End.

Spotted …

Bill Murray at “Burn This” … Shirley MacLaine at “Moulin Rouge” … Barbra Streisand at “The Ferryman.”