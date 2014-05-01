Free Comic Book Day: 30 to seek out

Dozens of comics will be given away.

Free Comic Book Day is Saturday and comic book stores all around New York City will be giving out … well, the name explains it all.

Typically stores will let you take a handful of the free comics and will often have artists and writers signing, sales, cosplay contests and other fun kid-friendly events.

With lots of comics available, amNewYork has done most of the hard work by reading a bunch of them before they come. Here’s 30 to seek out.

Sherwood, Texas

This is a mash-up of Robin Hood and “Sons of Anarchy,” with a “Boondock Saints” backup story inspired by the movie. (12-Gauge)

Finding Gossamyr/Past the Last Mountain

Fantasy fans should check out comic with a pair of stories with mythic creatures like trolls. Both are really nicely drawn. (Th3rd World Studios)

Steam Wars

This comic merges “Star Wars” space opera with the ever popular steam punk genre in a Manga style. (Antarctic Press)

The Intrinsic

Lots of build up to for a generic story about a supernatural team. (Arcana)

Mouse Guard, Labyrinth and Other Stories

This jam-packed gem includes charming stories about a trio of mice known as the Axe Trio, a boy testing out a jet pack, stories from the worlds of “Labyrinth” and “Farscape” and more. (Archaia)

Bongo Free-For-All! 2013

A bevy of “Simpsons” comics, including a farce about Bart and Milhouse trying to get superpowers by mimic how their favorite comic book heroes got their powers. (Bongo Comics)

‘Transformers vs. G.I. Joe’

The wonderful Tom Scioli co-writes and draws this team-up of the two favorite toy lines.

‘Futures End’

The latest weekly comic series from DC begins here, set in a dystopian future and featuring Batman Beyond. (DC Comics)

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Get to know some of the character that you’ll meet in the upcoming movie coming out this August, as well as some special guests Venom and Captain Marvel. (Marvel Comics)

‘Rocket Raccoon’

The sure-to-be-breakout character from the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie headlines this solo book. (Marvel Comics)

‘Archie Digest’

Catch up with the Riverdale crew in this nearly 100-page digest. (Archie Comics)

‘Hello Kitty and Friends’

Five kid-friendly Hello Kitty comics, as well as some “Bravest Warriors pages. (Perfect Square)

‘Kaboom Summer Blast

Old favorites like the “Peanuts” gang and Garfield and new favorires like “Adventure Time” and Regular Show” are presented in this anthology of all-ages stories. (Boom Studios)

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’

Check out a new story about the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as they take on a villain in a flying Volkswagen Beetle. (Papercutz)

‘Uncle Scrooge and Donald Duck: A Matter of Some Gravity‘

Uncle Scrooge and Donald Duck become gravitationally altered when Magica De Spell uses her new magic wand on them to steal their valuable coin. Exuberantly drawn by “fan favorite” Don Rosa. (Walt Disney)

‘All You Need is Kill‘

This preview of an adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s novel of the same name is bathed in shadows and abstraction. Those wanting a more concrete adaptation might want to wait for the forthcoming Tom Cruise movie. (Viz Media)

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender‘

“Shells” is an affirming story about the character Suki and how she learned to find the strength to become a warrior. (Dark Horse Comics)

‘Project Black Sky‘

What is Project Black Sky? Get a good taste of what promises to be a rollicking series of adventures spanning the super hero titles Captain Midnight, Brain Boy, Skyman, Blackout and Occultist. (Dark Horse Comics)

‘Shigeru Mizuki’s Showa: A History of Japan‘

Drawn & Quarterly has excerpted a chapter from this sprawling, black-and-white translation of a Japanese classic. (Drawn & Quarterly)

‘The Tick‘

The Tick and sidekick Arthur are sitting in a diner discussing the tax code when their entire disappears. It turns out cosmic hoarders have made off with it! More zany adventures. (New England Comics Press)

‘Armor Hunters Special’

Get the scoop on the next big storyline in the Valiant Universe as The Armor Hunters come after the armor of the marquee hero X-O Manowar. (Valiant)

‘2014 Valiant Universe Handbook’

Not a traditional comic book, rather a collection of biographies on all the folks you need to know about in the Valiant Universe, featuring artwork by a murderer’s row of artists, including Bryan Hitch, Doug Braighwaite and more. (Valiant)

‘Atomic Robo’

Atomic Robo, the coolest robot hero around goes on another adventure against the Yonkers Devil. Withpreviews of “Bodie Troll” and “Haunted.” (Red 5)

‘Buck Rogers’

Check out a classic Sunday newspaper strip of one of the original space heroes. For those of you who just think the Sunday comics are Garfield fawning over lasagna, this is a piece from the heyday of the art form. (Hermes Press)

‘FUBAR: The Ace of Spaces’

Set back in 2003, soldiers are looking for Saddam Hussein and find some weapons of mass destruction: zombies. From master action writer Chuck Dixon. (Alterna Comics)

‘Scam: Crosswords’

Read a revenge tale featuring the puzzling villain Crosswords in the world of the con-man series “Scam.” Drawn by Queens artist Joe Mulvey. (Comixtribe)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog/Mega Man Flipbook’

Two great video-game inspired comics in one book. Sonic’s story tells you the background of the Freedom Fighters, while the Mega Man story will get you ready for the comic’s next big event. (Archie Comics)

— With Cristian Salazar