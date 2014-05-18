Free events in New York City this week

CELEBS

Lea Michele presents her new book, ‘Brunette Ambition,’ with special guest Jonathan Groff

It’ll be a “Glee”-ful evening at Barnes & Noble Union Square this Wednesday as Lea Michele dishes on her new book “Brunette Ambition” — part memoir, part how-to and part style guide. Actor Jonathan Groff — who goes way back with Michele, all the way to “Spring Awakening” and guest appearances on “Glee” — also will join in on the fun. (Wednesday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

FOOD

Nutella’s 50th Anniversary

We Cheap$kates are huge fans of FREE grub. Here’s your chance to score some priceless tastes of Nutella, as part of the hazelnut spread’s 50th anniversary. Head on over to Madison Square Park Monday for complimentary samplings, live music from Holley Maher, interactive games and photo opps with Nutella props. (Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE, Broadway Pedestrian Plaza near Madison Square Park, between 23rd & 24th sts., nutellausa.tumblr.com)

LECTURE

Free Talks: James McAvoy

Actor James McAvoy (“X-Men: First Class,” “Wanted”) will be at Lincoln Center this Wednesday as part of Film Society Lincoln Center’s “Free Talks” series discussing his latest role in “Filth,” a film based on the novel by Irvine Welsh. “Filth” follows Detective Sergeant Bruce Robertson (McAvoy) — a bigoted drug and sex addict — as he strives for a promotion and to win back his wife and daughter. Tickets to the event are distributed at the box office an hour before the event on a first-come, first-served basis. (Wednesday, 5 p.m., FREE, Film Center Amphitheater, Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, 144 W. 65th St., filmlinc.com)

DISCUSSION

Tenement Talks: ‘Urban Appetites’

It’s no coincidence that our city’s nicknamed “The Big Apple,” because we New Yorkers have an appetite for life and for food. At this edition of the Tenement Museum’s Tenement Talks, author Cindy R. Lobel will be joined by notable foodies to talk about present-day food markets and the state of food in NYC, as well as Lobel’s new book, “Urban Appetites,” which details the history of 19th century food and culture in NYC. (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., FREE, seats first-come, first-served, Tenement Museum Visitor Center, 103 Orchard St., 212-982-8420, tenement.org/tenement-talks.php)

MOVIE

‘Top Gun’ on the flight deck of the Intrepid

You know it’s officially the summer season in New York when outdoor movie series kick off. Head to the West Side this Friday for what’s become a summer movie tradition: “Top Gun” on the flight deck of the Intrepid. Bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets, but remember that space is first-come, first-served. (Friday, 7:30 p.m., film at sunset, FREE, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, 46th St. & 12th Ave., intrepidmuseum.org)

ART

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit’s 84th Annual Spring Show

More than 125 artists and craft artisans gather on the streets around Washington Square Park to sell their work — everything from photography to sculpture to jewelry, glass, woodworking, ceramics, fiber and mixed media art — directly to the public at this annual spring art fair. The show takes place this weekend and next, so don’t miss it. (Sat.-Mon. and next Sat. & Sun., noon-6 p.m. daily, FREE, University Place from E. 13th St. along the side of Washington Square Park to Schwartz Plaza & W. Third St., wsoae.org)