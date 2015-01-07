Free ‘Selma’ movie tickets for NYC students

See the movie for free now through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

New York students will get an education in civil rights with free tickets to “Selma,” the movie about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for a voting rights act.

More than two dozen black business leaders created a fund to give seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders free admission to “Selma” from 7 p.m. Jan. 8 through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19, according to Paramount Pictures, the film’s distributor. There are 27 theaters around the city participating in the free ticket promotion.

Students must show a school ID or report card for admission.

For a full list of participating theaters, visit SelmaMovie.com/nyc.