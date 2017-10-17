So, no one told you the Off-Broadway “Friends” production was going to make fun of your favorite on-screen pals? The show’s a joke — literally — the gang’s still broke and their love lives are DOA, just like the day you met them in 1994.

The musical parody production is bringing us all back in time to experience that day firsthand -- you know, the one where runaway bride Rachel Green (played by Patricia Sabulis) stumbled into Central Perk looking for her old high school friend Monica Geller (Lisa Graye) — only you should expect some major changes.

Brought to the stage by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the creators of “Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical” and “90210! The Musical,” “Friends! The Musical Parody” will “poke fun at the wacky misadventures” of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe Buffay (Katie Johantgen), Chandler Bing (Seth Blum), Ross Geller (Landon Zwick) and Joey Tribbiani (Alan Trinca), a news release explains.

Now in previews, it’s set to remain at St. Luke’s Theatre in midtown for a limited run through Dec. 31. The production’s opening night celebration will take place on Nov. 2.

We’ve rounded up five scenes crucial to the plot of the iconic NYC-set sitcom, which aired 10 seasons through 2004, that we’re hoping pop up in the production. Because if the parody doesn’t mock these classic “Friends” moments, is it really worth seeing?

For tickets ($39.50-$69.50) and more info visit friendsmusicalparody.com.

“We were on a break!”

Ross should most definitely cry out, “We were on a break!” at random moments during the production. This classic Ross line first popped up in the third season when he split from Rachel after assuming she was cheating with Mark, her co-worker.

Rachel and Phoebe learn Unagi

Unagi is a state of total awareness, or it’s a fresh-water eel sushi roll, it just depends on who you ask. Either way, Rachel and Phoebe probably still haven’t learned the art of Unagi, leaving the script open for Ross to take his self-defense lessons into the subways in the parody production.

Joey puts on all of Chandler’s clothes

Never. Betray. Joey. Got it. In “The One Where No One’s Ready” in season 3, Joey throws on all of Chandler’s clothes sans underwear and does some lunges. Everyone repeat after Joey: “Look at me! I’m Chandler. Could I be wearing any more clothes?”

Ross’ Thanksgiving sandwich

The “Friends” clan is synonymous with Thanksgiving. Granted, they all pretty much hate the holiday - except for Monica, who is content as long as she’s cooking. A scene with a turkey on Monica’s head and a fuming Ross who’s still bitter about his “moist maker” leftover sandwich is a must. Don’t forget the extra slice of gravy-soaked bread.

That prom throwback tape

The parody production needs to go back in time to the gang’s ‘80s high school days. It’s a requirement. How can one properly mock “Friends” without harping on the jokes that the series’ creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman laid out for them? Between an overweight Monica, pre-nose job Rachel, mustache clad Ross and Chandler’s horn hairstyle, the scene practically writes itself. Plus, it’ll bring up all those Ross/Rachel feels again.