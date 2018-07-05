LATEST PAPER
86° Good Evening
86° Good Evening
Entertainment

'Friends! The Musical Parody' is going 'on a break,' starting July 22

After more than 200 shows, the Off-Broadway parody is closing.

"Friends! The Parody Musical" will end its Off-Broadway run this July. Photo Credit: Meghan Giannotta

By Rozanne Gelbinovich Special to amNewYork
Print

The time has come for “Friends! The Musical Parody” to go on a break.

After two extensions following its initial success and more than 200 performances, the musical comedy poking fun at the iconic ’90s sitcom will play its final performance on July 22, at the St. Luke’s Theatre. 

But perk up “Friends” fans, because you’ll be able to catch Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther at Central Perk in the show’s upcoming North American tour beginning in the fall, according to a news release.

“It’s been a great ride with an amazing group of actors, band members, and crew,” producer Lynn Shore said in a statement. “Thank you to all the ‘Friends’ fans who came out and helped make this show a success.”

The Tobly and Bob McSmith-created musical is directed by Paul Staccato and features the acting talents of Alan Trinca as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Graye as Monica Geller, Patricia Sabulis as Rachel Green, Katie Johantgen as Phoebe Buffay, Landon Zwick as Ross Geller, Seth Blum as Chandler Bing and Bob McSmith as Gunther.

So get your tickets (starting at $44) while they’re still there for you at friendsthemusicalparody.com. And, remember, for those of you needing that extra “Friends” fix, there’s always Netflix.

By Rozanne Gelbinovich Special to amNewYork

Entertainment photos & videos

Who's the 'Queer Eye' Fab 5 backseat driver?
Gary Souza, who has designed the iconic display An inside look at Macy's fireworks prep
Celebrate July Fourth in NYC at these parties Where to celebrate the Fourth of July
Karamo Brown talks 'Queer Eye' season 2
Enjoy live jazz music aboard a 1920s-style yacht Enjoy free music outdoors and more this weekend
Learn how to make French macarons and babka Bored this week? Take a baking class and more