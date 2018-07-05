The time has come for “Friends! The Musical Parody” to go on a break.

After two extensions following its initial success and more than 200 performances, the musical comedy poking fun at the iconic ’90s sitcom will play its final performance on July 22, at the St. Luke’s Theatre.

But perk up “Friends” fans, because you’ll be able to catch Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther at Central Perk in the show’s upcoming North American tour beginning in the fall, according to a news release.

“It’s been a great ride with an amazing group of actors, band members, and crew,” producer Lynn Shore said in a statement. “Thank you to all the ‘Friends’ fans who came out and helped make this show a success.”

The Tobly and Bob McSmith-created musical is directed by Paul Staccato and features the acting talents of Alan Trinca as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Graye as Monica Geller, Patricia Sabulis as Rachel Green, Katie Johantgen as Phoebe Buffay, Landon Zwick as Ross Geller, Seth Blum as Chandler Bing and Bob McSmith as Gunther.

So get your tickets (starting at $44) while they’re still there for you at friendsthemusicalparody.com. And, remember, for those of you needing that extra “Friends” fix, there’s always Netflix.