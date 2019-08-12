"Friends" will be there for you, at your local movie theater.

This September, you'll want to take a break from your Netflix binge and see your favorite "Friends" on the silver screen. The iconic NYC-set sitcom is hitting more than 1,000 theaters across the country in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its 1994 premiere.

The Fathom Events screening brings 12 episodes — a variety of the best from the series' 10 seasons — to theaters for three nights.

The first, Sept. 23, features the pilot, "The One with the Blackout" (season 1), "The One with the Birth" (season 1), and "The One Where Ross Finds Out" (season 2). The second (Sept. 28) and third (Oct. 2) nights span through season 6, with favorites like "The One with the Prom Video" (season 2), "The One with Ross’s Wedding — Part 2" (season 4) and "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" (season 5).

Each date's event features four, newly remastered episodes. Exclusive interviews are set to follow the episodes, according to a release.

"The cultural impact that 'Friends' continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast. It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way," Lisa Gregorian, president and chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a statement.

A full list of participating theaters has not yet been made available. Tickets to "The One with the Anniversary" event will be available for purchase at fathomevents.com/events, starting on Aug. 16.

The theater screening joins a growing list of events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series in New York City. Warner Bros. TV is hosting a "Friends" pop-up experience, appropriately dubbed “The One with the Pop-Up,” Sept. 8 through Oct. 6. A special screening of "The One with the Embryos" and "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," is set for the Tribeca TV Festival on Sept. 13.

"Friends" — starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc — aired 10 seasons on NBC between 1994 and 2004.