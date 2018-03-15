Broadway’s ‘Frozen’ ticket prices are heating up

‘Frozen’ raising ticket prices“Frozen” doesn’t officially open until next week, but Disney Theatricals is already looking to increase the ticket …

‘Frozen’ raising ticket prices

“Frozen” doesn’t officially open until next week, but Disney Theatricals is already looking to increase the ticket prices. As reported by the website Broadway Journal, top ticket prices will go from $277.50 to $327.50 (beginning in August) and then $352.50 (beginning in March 2019). During the winter holidays, the top ticket price will be $377.50. Of course, you can also try your luck at winning the lottery for a limited number of discounted $30 tickets.

‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’ set for stage adaptation

A stage musical adaptation of the 1971 Disney film “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (which originally starred Angela Lansbury as an aspiring witch who goes on magical adventures with a pack of kids) will receive its world premiere next year at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. This marks the latest stage version of a movie musical with songs by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman (following “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”).

NYC high school students to play Broadway

Students from five NYC high schools — including Frank Sinatra School of the Arts (Queens), Talent Unlimited High School (Manhattan), William Cullen Bryant High School (Queens), Professional Performing Arts High School (Manhattan) and LaGuardia High School for Music, Art and Performing Arts (Manhattan) — will play Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (currently home of “Hello, Dolly!”) on Monday night. It’s part of the annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival, which features short excerpts from recent high school plays and musicals. Twenty-five productions from across the boroughs were considered.

Musicals Tonight! to shut down after 100th production

Musicals Tonight!, which has produced off-Off-Broadway, low-frills revivals of rarely-seen musicals over the past 20 years, will shut down following its current production of “Calamity Jane,” which marks the company’s 100th revival and runs through March 25 at Theater Row. In 2015 Mel Miller, founder and producer of Musicals Tonight!, warned that the company needed more subscribers in order to survive. A few months later, Miller told me that he had to dip into his own personal savings to keep the company going.

‘Smokey Joe’s Café’ to receive Off-Broadway revival

The 1950s rock and roll revue “Smokey Joe’s Café” (which enjoyed a lengthy run on Broadway in the 1990s) will receive a commercial Off-Broadway revival by the show’s original producers. It will open in July at the long vacant Stage 42. The Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller songs in “Smokey Joe’s Café” include “On Broadway,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog” and “Stand by Me.”

Spotted . . .

Tim Gunn at “Jerry Springer — The Opera” . . . Danny DeVito at “Good for Otto” . . . Ben Platt at “The Low Road” . . . Tina Fey, Gayle King, Meredith Vieira and Whoopi Goldberg at Women’s Day on Broadway at the St. James Theatre . . . Steve Buscemi at The New Group’s annual gala.