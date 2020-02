Unlike seemingly every kid ever, I thought “Frozen” was good, not amazing, and I feel the same about the new short, “Frozen Fever,” tacked onto the beginning of “Cinderella.”

This 7-minute cartoon — which features the really catchy new song “Making Today a Perfect Day” — follows Elsa as she works hard to make sure that her sister Anna’s birthday is a great one. The problem is Elsa has a cold — yes, the obvious joke is made — and whenever she sneezes, she releases mischievous snow creatures.