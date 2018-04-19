'Frozen' star misses performance because of anxiety

Fellow performers have tweeted their support for Patti Murin, a star of the Broadway musical "Frozen," who has opened up about the anxiety attack that caused her to miss Tuesday's performance.

"So last night I called out of the show because I had a massive anxiety attack in the afternoon. It had been building up for a while, and while the past month has been incredible, all of the ups and downs and stress and excitement really takes a toll on my mental health," Murin, 37, who plays Anna in the stage adaptation of the hit Disney animated feature, wrote Wednesday on social media.

"I've learned that these situations aren't something to 'deal with' or 'push through,' " she continued. "Anxiety and depression are real diseases that affect so many of us. It requires a lot of rest and self care to heal every time it becomes more than I can handle in my daily life. While I hate missing the show for any reason at all, Disney has been nothing but supportive of me as I navigate my life and work, and I'm so grateful to them."

She added, "Just remember that you're not alone, your feelings are real, and this is not your fault. Even Disney princesses are terrified sometimes."

"Such an important post- thank you for sharing so honestly," tweeted Ben Platt, 24, who originated the title role in " Dear Evan Hansen." "I have SO been there many, many times. Your self-care and you are both inspiring."

Kelli O'Hara, 42, who starred as a different Anna in the title role of the 2015 revival "The King and I," wrote, "I don't think we talk enough about how much pressure goes into opening shows, running shows while heading into the expectations surrounding 'award season' and trying to remember why we really do what we do. Rest Patti. Then sing. You be you. You got this & we get you."

Murin, who played pathologist Dr. Nina Shore on "Chicago Med" opposite real-life husband Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes, wrote on her blog in 2016, "Fun fact: I'm a diagnosed clinically depressed human. Okay, maybe not so fun, but I'm very open about it…. I'm aware that there's still a huge stigma about depression, and that the vast majority of people can't seem to recognize it as an actual medical deficiency or condition as opposed to one huge, irrationally sad mood." She added that she was first diagnosed with the condition during her junior year of college in 2001.