Gabby Douglas announced as Miss America 2017 judge

Gold medalist Gabby Douglas will be one of the judges for the 2017 Miss America competition, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Monday.

“Miss America has been such an amazing event for so many years and I am excited to have the opportunity to judge the competition this year,” Douglas said in a news release.

Douglas will join other celebrity judges, including entrepreneur Mark Cuban, actress Sara Foster and musician and actress Laura Marano. The judges will help rate Miss America hopefuls in onstage categories from talent to evening wear to answering questions.

“2017 Miss America Competition” airs Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9 p.m. on ABC.