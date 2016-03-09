‘Game of Thrones’ coming to Union Square

Whispers that winter is coming to Union Square next week are growing louder.

“You’re in the great game now,” Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) declares in the “Game of Thrones” trailer that broke the Internet this week — and it turns out he may be talking to you, dear reader.

Whispers that winter is coming to Union Square next week are growing louder, with the NYC Parks Department confirming to amNewYork Wednesday that a special events permit requested by HBO is in the final stages of completion.

Remaining light on details, we know that the request has been made for a special event to take place in the square’s south plaza on Tuesday, March 15 from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.

The news is the latest as hype builds for the April 24 premiere of the fan favorite fantasy series’ sixth season. A trailer released on Tuesday broke records, after being viewed more than 30 million times in less than 24 hours.

Whether the rumors that dragons are set to descend on the park remain to be seen.