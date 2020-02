When the “Game of Thrones” season 5 finale aired back in June, fans were, let’s just say, upset. The death of fan favorite and pretty much the only moral character on the show, Jon Snow, was dead.

But would he return, we all wondered??

Why would HBO do this to us?! The Internet freaked out.

Well, seems we have a (somewhat vague) answer. Season 6 debuts in April and HBO released a teaser image today. Guess who’s in it? Yep. JON SNOW. With blood on his face.

