‘Garden of Laughs’ comedy benefit returns, boasting big stars

“Garden of Laughs” is back this year, and bigger than ever.

The stand-up comedy benefit, organized by the Garden of Dreams Foundation and MSG Entertainment, will make its Radio City Music Hall debut on April 13. Headliners include John Oliver, Andrew Schulz, Ronny Chieng, Zarna Garg, Josh Johnson and Iliza Shlesinger, with additional comedians and celebrities to be announced. Steve Schirripa of “The Sopranos” and “Blue Bloods” fame will return as the event’s host.

Net proceeds from the event will go towards the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit charity dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.

First held in 2013, the “Garden of Laughs” benefits have raised nearly $8.5 million for the foundation. The most recent 2024 event was the single largest fundraiser in the foundation’s history, raising over $2 million.

Previous shows — all five of which were sold out — have featured headliners such as Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Tracy Morgan, Sebastian Maniscalco and more.

“The Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people and their families in the tri-state area over the last twenty years, and it’s incredible events like Garden of Laughs that help make that possible,” Schirripa said in a press release.

The foundation works with hospitals, wish organizations and community-based organizations throughout the tri-state area. Since its inception in 2006, the foundation has reached over 480,000 children and their families — providing scholarships to college-bound students, funding refurbishment projects at local hospitals and constructing new dance and music studios.

Tickets for “Garden of Laughs” can be purchased online through Ticketmaster beginning Feb. 13. Box office sales at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre begin Feb. 14.